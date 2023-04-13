Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews 3 To 12 April 2023

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

In response to last week’s column, I was asked if I could review my review of an ad since ‘the client’ felt that it was ‘somewhat negative’. I wish I could. Perhaps when AI-driven reviews come into vogue, we can have multiple versions of reviews. Author-driven, client-friendly and so on. Until then, onto the reviews, without shooting the messenger – we know they are doing their somewhat thankless jobs.

HDFC Mutual Fund | Zindagi Ke Liye SIP

Small steps. Start early. Stay invested. We have heard all this and more on the advantages of SIPs. There was a window though, to tell the human story of persevering with one’s efforts for attaining future goals. And HDFC Mutual Fund scores by seizing that opportunity. We may have seen a parent egging budding sportspersons on, but this shines bright in the context of SIPs and the idea of comparing the investment vehicle to life.

In another spot, the brand manages to cut through with a hint of humour. Not everyone wants to live until 100, for different reasons. In the case of this gentleman, it’s because he fears his money will run out by 70.

Zomato Vs Zomaato

What a riot and what must this have cost them! If you ask me, it was worth every rupee the brand spent on this film. For the first time perhaps, Zomato scores over Swiggy during the IPL. Billing itself as its own competition in the process. The pronunciation game has been played

before. To follow through on that idea to such epic proportions is simply wow. That said, none of the other messages like ‘on time’ manage to make a mark in the first film. But Zomato, or Zomaato, stays imprinted in memory. The second spot featuring Harbhajan and Sreesanth drives home the ‘on time’ message more sharply. As a campaign, this is a clear winner.

Rigi | #DhoniSeNahiMangneChahiyeThi

Incredibly good use of celebrity here, or should we say celebrities? The app for creators makes fantastic use of MS Dhoni alongside a string of popular influencers. Each of the plots is a gem and written to entertain. While doing so, the brand manages to strongly make its point of helping creators make money. This is a pitch that should pique the interest of those aspiring to crack social media presence and monetisation – from the nobodies to the celebrities.

Titan Eye+ | Accha Hua

Crisp. Who says advertising can’t deliver in 11 seconds? Here is proof that a story can actually be told in that time and rivetingly at that. The brevity in fact helps the brand make its point. ‘Achcha hua’ is a great lead, to pitch the brand’s messages on price, replacement, et al. Anyone who wears glasses will relate to this. Even those who don’t will be amused.

MakeMyTrip | Aankhein Khul Jayengi

The on-screen couple is back for summer. The small town characters ooze charm thanks to powerful performances from the stars. Slick production and smooth writing help the brand make its pitch after it commands our attention. The wow factor is arguably missing if one has seen earlier MMT work featuring these two. The positive thing about that is, despite both their ubiquitous presence in ads, their characters manage the recall for MakeMyTrip in no time..

Skechers | Go Walk

Have we seen something like this before? Where the star decides to walk it to beat the traffic? Vaguely, one recalls that one might have. Have we seen it from a footwear brand? Don’t think so. Have we seen it being pulled off with elan like Skechers manages to here? No memory of that. Skechers stays in step with the youth and keeps it cool with this stylish spot. It also promotes walking, which is perfect for the category.

Mama Earth | Goodness Makes You Beautiful

A brand that promises ‘Goodness Inside’ is owning the space of goodness. It’s not the first time we have seen the brand make a statement celebrating the small little good things that we can all do. It’s the little choices we make, as it reminded us earlier.

The latest film may lack the twist of the earlier work but is every bit as endearing. The everyday situations are out of your life and mine. Linking ‘goodness’ to ‘beautiful’ has been done deftly.

JioMart | Shopping Aisa India Jaisa

From humanising the brand with a cricket bat story, JioMart has built this campaign with multiple films, each spelling out a benefit. While none of the benefits themselves seem exclusive – shopping recos, easy returns, freebies – they have been brought to life relatably. The treatment of each of the films is rooted in Indianness. The warmth and familiarity of the kirana store owner and the neighbourhood sareewala carry on to the brand. Will it be able to live up to the promise in the age of quick commerce is anyone’s guess, but the intent is clear and the differentiation is stark. Full marks to JioMart on this one. Goes straight into the top tier occupied by Amazon, Flipkart and Tata Cliq, with an identity and voice of its own.

MPL | India’s Safest Gaming Platform | Darr Ko Hatao, Bada Khel Jaao

Smart work! One is guessing that there are some reservations on gaming platforms, hence the campaign. While the government is taking steps to regulate the sector, it is becoming of a top of mind brand in the category to underline its safe credentials. The way it has been done deserves appreciation. Simple use of the ‘fake’ avatars to underline originality works wonders. Kohli drives the message home comfortably.

Jio Cinema | Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan

From the makers of ‘Jiyo dhan dhana dhan’ comes ‘Jeeto dhan dhana dhan’. On a serious note, wooing people to watch cricket has reached a different high. Alia’s driver kaka too has won a car. A simple device that establishes the contest. Don’t just watch – win. There cannot be a more compelling reason than this to get onto the platform. I wish this trend continues and we are all offered cars, holidays and more for watching things like the upcoming election coverage on a particular platform. Wishes apart, one wonders how far this will last and whether viewers will stick beyond the contest. For now, it will work.

Dermicool Prickly Heat Powder | Garmi Ki Pakad

The visualisation paints the villainy of summer in gigantic proportions with dramatic effect, before presenting the Dermi Cool solution. The brief possibly did not extend beyond a single line. The execution does the job.

Swiggy | Order, Order | Matchday Mania

Why does the courtroom and ‘ordering’ route seem familiar? Despite which, the matchday offer from Swiggy connects thanks to the simplicity of the films. The judge and lawyer deliver above par performances to make this likeable.

Noise | Sunoh Dil Kaa Shor

Cricketers are in your face. That would be an understatement especially if you are watching the IPL and the ads between overs. While there have been very interesting use of cricketers by brands, sometimes the easy and safe thing to do is to just let them be and play themselves. Like Virat Kohli does here, batting for Noise smartwatches. ‘Sunoh Dil Ki Shor’ is powerful coinage that should ring a bell.

(First published on FE BrandWagon Online. Powered by ClutterCutters.in. Feedback: gokul.campaign@gmail.com)

