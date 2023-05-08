Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 26 April to 07 May 2023

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Flite Footwear | Sar Utha Kadam Bada

It’s Relaxo brand Flite’s turn to take pole position in the footwear category now, with this piece of communication. A true story of an inspiring small town young man’s rise against the odds, evocatively told, building on a line that is aligned perfectly for the category. The choice of protagonist, the voices, rejection and views he has to endure, the transition to 10 years later and the reveal of Varun Grover, all unfolding against the backdrop of an uplifting score, make this winsome. This film is a winner every step of the way.

TVS Ronin | #Unscripted

For a brief that probably read ‘Unscripted’, this hits the spot. Great use of music, bands and the fluidity one associates with them. Of course there are enough and more showcases of the bike in scenic settings to sate bike lovers. The looks of the bike is an advantage the spot encashes on. The film gives the Ronin the persona it seeks to build. Made me want to check it out for sure.

Pathkind Labs | #HumFarkNahiKarte | We Are Indians

Last year, the diagnostics brands from Mankind Pharma turned heads with #HumFarkNahiKarte. Themed on not discriminating against transgenders and backed by a soulful soundtrack, it raised the bar for the category. The brand is back with the non-discrimination agenda once again, this time against people from the North East. The issue is real and the attempt to address it is simple and comes across as natural.

#HumFarkNahiKarte is a powerful proposition that has legs. The brand could leverage it for years to come. It might have to be careful though, if it veers towards discrimination on certain counts. You know what I’m talking about.

PhonePe | No Unwanted Calls | No Unwanted Add-ons

PhonePe does it again. This time, without the celebrities, but again for selling motor insurance on PhonePe. Two very clear and differentiated propositions come through – the promise of not sharing your number, so you won’t have unwanted calls. This message gets reiterated in one of the films where the setting and story keep you riveted, flowing naturally to the message.

The other three underline ‘No unwanted add-ons’ with quirky stories. Unwanted add-ons means one can get motor insurance for less, is the message at the end of the humour routes. Execution elevates these spots to the entertainment plane.

Ola S1 | #BuiltToPerfection

If you are trying to break the perception that electric scooters are fragile and need to be handled a tad gently, this is how to do it. The ride with a pro racer on a dirt track is just what the doctor ordered. The series of shorts on the same theme ensure that the message reaches far and wide.

Reebok | I Am The New

The brand was spot on in its choice of celebs for this campaign. SKY and Taapsee are perfect personifications of ‘I am the new’. It has been brilliantly visualised, too, though the device of breaking through might remind a few of Dhoni in an edtech spot. That said, this has been executed to inspire and brings its originality to the table through the ‘New’ thought. Celebrating individuality and achievers who have paved their own paths to success might just breathe life into the brand. Custodians must have had butterflies in their stomachs considering how Yadav started at this year’s IPL. But he is now on track and the time seems right to back this with some media budgets.

Dream11 | SabKhelenge

The IPL goes on and so does Dream11’s run with cricketers and film stars. Keeping this interesting might have seemed like a challenge until this template was cracked. From the looks of it, this can continue entertainingly till the end of this edition of the tournament

RuPay Credit Card | Only UPI

This has been quite an entertaining series airing during the IPL. The plots seem scripted to entertain and the brand finds a perfect vehicle in them. A card that works only on UPI (did I get that right) is an improvisation whose time has come. The films do justice to the product’s premise.

Asian Paints SmartCare Damp Proof | Say No To Leakages

The qawwali route with two bankable performers does the trick for Asian Paints’ waterproofing solution here. Taut and kept interesting till the end, which might have been a challenge. A refreshing break from the time-worn ‘better than chemical waterproofing’ celebrity or neighbour testimonial or ‘before and after’ approaches.

Bisleri | #CarryYourGame

Bisleri packs a punch here. Champions carry the game with them off the field – what an interesting way to pitch a bottle of water one can carry around, the handy 500ml pack. The boxer’s intro makes for a great opening and the flow stays gripping through to the end with the paralympic athlete. Nicely made with deft touches like the athlete’s dog running alongside and watching him as he wins on the big stage. The attempt also seems to be to elevate the stature of water. What better time to do it than in peak summer?

Pepsi | Rise Up Baby

After a spot featuring south star Yash a month back comes this film with Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing the ‘hero’. The ‘Rise Up’ theme is now starting to resonate. Pepsi seems to be finding a voice for itself again.

Servo 4T Xtra | #CantDoWithout

Clearly targeted at the biking enthusiasts, the film uses a star known for his biking and pits the brand as a biking essential – akin to the many accessories a biker cannot do without.

Country Delight | Zyaada Paani

Sticking with a singular USP helps Country Delight make an impression with these fun films. The singularity and relevance of the premise and interesting scenarios compensate for some elements that could have elevated the work further. Overall, does the job reasonably entertainingly.

(First published in FE BrandWagon Online. Powered by ClutterCutters.in. Feedback: gokul.campaign@gmail.com)

