Wondrlab India appoints Nikhil Uniyal as national revenue lead

Wondrlab, a platform-first martech network, has today announced the appointment of Nikhil Uniyal as the national revenue lead.

With the appointment, Wondrlab aims to achieve exponential growth in the coming years. With over 14 years of experience in diverse media and marketing roles, Uniyal has helped brands in crafting and manage large-scale campaigns, creating intellectual properties, and adeptly leading sizable teams. Uniyal’s journey into multi-media solution planning took off as he completed Google’s Squared programme when it first launched in India.

Before joining Wondrlab, Uniyal was part of companies including Mirchi, Times of India, GroupM, among others.

Speaking on the appointment, Vandana Verma, co-founder and managing partner of WondrLab, said, “We are thrilled to have Nikhil join the WondrLab Network. His proven track record of success, extensive industry knowledge, exceptional leadership skills, and ability to drive revenue growth will play a pivotal role in our continued success. As the National Revenue Lead, Nikhil will be instrumental in driving revenue growth and spearheading strategic initiatives that will further enhance our full-funnel experience. I extend my best wishes to him.”

“Joining Wondrlab presents an exciting opportunity for me, and I am eager to contribute to the growth of the MarTech network. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Wondrlab and leveraging my expertise to drive revenue and deliver exceptional results for our clients”, added Uniyal.

It is to note that Wondrlab has made strategic acquisitions that includes integration of WYP, a digital-first creative agency, and the development of Wisr, India’s pioneering open tech platform connecting brands and schools to foster school empowerment through brand partnerships. Additionally, Wondrlab acquired Opportune, a data-driven influencer marketing platform employing proprietary technology and a vast creator network to drive impactful influencer marketing campaigns. To complete their offering, Wondrlab also acquired Neon, a performance marketing agency. These acquisitions collectively provide clients with a seamless full-funnel experience.

