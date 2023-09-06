Women’s fashion brand W ropes in Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador

India’s Women’s fashion brand – W has onboarded Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador. With this partnership, the brand prepares to launch its festive campaign that merges the warmth of festivities with the spirit of modernity. The campaign talks about every festival having a story that is synonymous to the story of women. It captures the essence of women being the centre of every celebration, thereby urging women to cherish their individuality and ‘Celebrate your story’.

Speaking about the association, Anant Daga, managing director – TCNS Clothing Co Ltd., said, “Anushka’s vibrant persona and strong individuality perfectly complement the essence of the brand. Anushka epitomises the inspiring and accomplished modern woman, seamlessly transitioning through diverse roles, embodying the true spirit of the W woman. Our festive range, unveiled alongside this campaign, takes on a fresh identity- an all-new avatar. We are excited to have Anushka on board as the W woman.”

Anushka Sharma said, “I am happy to be a part of the W for Woman family as a brand ambassador. The brand’s ideology resonates with my beliefs and values. The brand celebrates the essence of every woman, her unique story, her convictions, her beliefs, her challenges and her wins. To me, W for Woman is the embodiment of a thinking woman’s brand, reflecting the modern woman who embraces her roots- a woman who is truly Indian at heart and global in her outlook.”

Moreover, the Festive Collection by W includes its range of Anarkalis, festive sets, dresses and more.

Fashion enthusiasts and trendsetters can explore the complete range of festive collection at exclusive W outlets, as well as online. The collection will also be available at large-format stores, multi-brand outlets, and online retailers, ensuring easy accessibility for fashion-forward consumers across the country.

