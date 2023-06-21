‘With each year, it gets tougher to win’

By Mahesh Ambaliya

One of the things that Cannes does is it inspires you, and sometimes even shows you the mirror. A few years ago when I won my first Grand Prix (for the Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks campaign), someone called me a fluke. So, I won another one in 2022. But this time I reminded myself of that word, because it is also humbling to see how much I’ve grown. When you sit through the live jury rooms of Titanium, Innovation and Glass Lions, you can see the shift in the creativity industry.

This year, I have been in absolute awe of some pieces which we saw awarded on day one. Take ‘FitChix for Honest Egg Co’ from VMLY&R where a fitness tracker was designed for chickens. This is brilliant idea and no matter how many times I see it, it makes me smile. It won a gold on Day 1. Another piece that I loved from Day 1 which won a Grand Prix is ‘Phone it in for Skinny’ from New Zealand. The craft of the copy, the humour, and the transition of mediums with engagement make it a standout piece.

The competition is not only evolving but it is getting tougher every year, and we are seeing more countries entering and winning now. For example, Armenia and Nigeria won their first ever Lions. So it gets tougher and more competitive every year. Cannes, and our industry as a whole, have been pushing for diversity and inclusivity, and you see that reflected in the entries this year. To my surprise, I even saw an idea which says we need more female trees. And it made me wonder what that was all about! But they had a valid point, which is male trees cause more pollen issues. Sometimes the campaigns make us laugh or baffle us, but they are unique. The project is called DiversiTree Project and it won on the first day. Unless an idea surprises or shocks people, it is difficult to stand out among thousands of entries.

It is also the day where the absolute reality of the creative industry hits junior creative professionals, the one where everyone says, “Oh I had this idea, too!” I could see creative people seated next to me reacting to an idea called Life Extending Stickers that picked up a gold – they definitely thought of something similar. But it goes to show, you have to make it happen, or someone else will have the same insight and arrive at the idea. Today, more than just thinkers, we also become the makers of ideas.

While it has not been a great start for India yet, I’m hoping Indian agencies are able to pick up some metals on the upcoming days. VMLY&R has a few shortlists for Suvidha Centre in Creative Business Transformation, and of course we are hoping for the best. But as a creative industry professional, you really want your country to do well on this large, global stage.

(The author is creative director, VMLY&R)

