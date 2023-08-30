Wild Stone launches third edition of ‘BhaiZone Ka The End’ campaign

Wild Stone, male grooming brand from McNROE has announced the launch of the third edition of their campaign, “BhaiZone Ka The End.” The campaign aims to resonate with its audience while showcasing the brand’s products in a lighthearted and relatable manner.

The brand has integrated memes to greater visibility. Interestingly, over 300 memes were crafted and disseminated across a network of 400+ meme pages, resulting in 20 million+ impressions. Building on it further, Wild Stone has taken a step forward by collaborating with couples/duos on Instagram such as Sakshi & Dheeraj, Aliya Hamidi & Aadil, Rohit & Aishwarya Tanishk & Aarzoo, and others. Through content, these influencers have tried to depict scenarios that revolve around how women shift their perspective from bro-zoning to a deeper connection after applying Wild Stone’s fragrances.

Speaking about the campaign, Abhishek Sharma, head Digital for Wild Stone at McNROE, said, “At Wild Stone, we believe in creating campaigns that not only entertain but also resonate with our audience on a personal level. ‘BhaiZone Ka the End’ is a testament to our commitment to showcase to young men in the country on how to hold their own confidently.”

Also Read Disney Star onboards 18 sponsors for the Asia Cup 2023

Moreover, beyond engaging Instagram influencer videos, the brand has also done vox-pop interviews with the students of Delhi University, outdoor selfie activity, and placard activity declaring colleges “bhai-Zone Free”. Further expanding its reach, Wild Stone has partnered with meme pages for witty and shareable content.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook