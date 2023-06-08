scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Wild Stone CODE launches new TVC featuring Vijay Deverkonda

The TVC is set to premiere during the 2023 ICC World Test Championship

Written by BrandWagon Online
CODE has launched three fragrances named Pyro, Terra, and Acqua
CODE has launched three fragrances named Pyro, Terra, and Acqua

Wild Stone CODE, the male grooming brand from McNROE, has unveiled their new TVC featuring actor Vijay Deverkonda. Additionally, CODE has launched three fragrances named Pyro, Terra, and Acqua.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VsrcGk96BQk.

As per the company, the TVC is set to premiere during the 2023 ICC World Test Championship.

Talking about the new launch, Ankit Daga, head of business development at McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, said, “The collection consists of three Perfumes — Pyro, Terra, and Acqua. Each fragrance carries a distinct charm, inviting consumers to embrace a personal expression and celebrate their individuality through an immersive sensory experience.”

Also Read

Furthermore, the company believes that the representation epitomises a man embracing his inner power, harnessing his passionate energy.

Also Read

Commenting on collaboration, Vijay Deverakonda, said, “The remarkable dedication and commitment that CODE brings to delivering exceptional grooming experiences perfectly resonates with my personal belief in the significance of self-care. Our collaboration aims to empower men, encouraging them to embrace their individual style and feel their absolute best.”

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-06-2023 at 11:13 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market