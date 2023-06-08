Wild Stone CODE launches new TVC featuring Vijay Deverkonda

Wild Stone CODE, the male grooming brand from McNROE, has unveiled their new TVC featuring actor Vijay Deverkonda. Additionally, CODE has launched three fragrances named Pyro, Terra, and Acqua.

As per the company, the TVC is set to premiere during the 2023 ICC World Test Championship.

Talking about the new launch, Ankit Daga, head of business development at McNROE Consumer Products Pvt Ltd, said, “The collection consists of three Perfumes — Pyro, Terra, and Acqua. Each fragrance carries a distinct charm, inviting consumers to embrace a personal expression and celebrate their individuality through an immersive sensory experience.”

Furthermore, the company believes that the representation epitomises a man embracing his inner power, harnessing his passionate energy.

Commenting on collaboration, Vijay Deverakonda, said, “The remarkable dedication and commitment that CODE brings to delivering exceptional grooming experiences perfectly resonates with my personal belief in the significance of self-care. Our collaboration aims to empower men, encouraging them to embrace their individual style and feel their absolute best.”

