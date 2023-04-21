Wieden+Kennedy India appoints Kapil Batra as national creative director

Wieden+Kennedy (W+K) India has appointed Kapil Batra as national creative director for India. He will operate from the Delhi office and will report to Santosh Padhi.

Over the two decades that Batra has spent in the industry, he has been responsible for campaigns including PayTM Karo, Share a Coke (Friend Request & Landlord), Dettol soap bubbles activation, Rudali campaign for Radio Mirchi, PayTM Sweet Change activation.

Speaking about his new role, Kapil Batra, said, “W+K has consistently created work that’s awe-inspiring. It is bold and rooted in culture. So when this opportunity to be a part of this truly creatively driven organization came, I got all excited. And in my subsequent interactions with Paddy and Ayesha, where they spoke about their vision for W+K India, the culture, and more importantly, the vibes I got, everything was just fantastic”

Additionally, his works account for brands including Yatra.com, Maggi, Domino’s Pizza, Alpenliebe, Chlormint, Happydent, Flipkart and Star Sports.

In his last role, he was heading creative for the Gurgaon office of McCann Erickson.

Shreekant Srinivasan as head of business, Delhi and Ayesha Ghosh as president have also joined the company last year. However, Santosh Padhi was the first in this resurgence, to join as CCO.

“We are in the people business and people are the source of creativity and ideas. We were looking for a solid creative people’s person with a great depth of insights, ideas and love for craft, we found all of these and many more in Kapil. After spending two decades in the industry, his passion and hunger to do more is what impressed us the most, his versatile body of work reflects human culture in a big way, which is one of the strong beliefs of W+K India and Global,” COO, Santosh Padhi said.

As per the agency, the Jio 5G account has been a big win this year.

Talking about the new appointment, Ayesha Ghosh, president, Wieden+Kennedy, said, “When we saw the creative work that Kapil has been responsible for, we knew that we had to have him join us. Within the agency we often talk of breaking out of ads and breaking into culture. That is what much of his work represents. And it doesn’t hurt that some of his campaigns have gone on to make a sizable difference to the brands they were created for! What completely sealed the deal for us over and above the work, is that Kapil is an incredibly nice, humble person, who lets his work speak for him. And we’re suckers for that.”

