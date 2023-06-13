scorecardresearch
White Rivers Media launches research service lab Capital Z

Capital Z and its primary and secondary research services aim to strengthen impact across multiple sectors

Written by BrandWagon Online
Capital Z has already onboarded some initial sets of key brands
White Rivers Media rolled out its research service lab ‘Capital Z’. As a think tank to C-suite decision-makers, its findings will be pivotal in designing offerings that are a fit for both the evolved values and needs of the power buyers, that is Gen Z.

Capital Z and its primary and secondary research services aim to strengthen impact across multiple sectors including media and entertainment, banking, insurance and finance, real estate, sports and fitness, D2C to name a few. Capital Z has already onboarded some initial sets of key brands.

“At WRM, we believe in ‘being the most’, and to make the most of the crest of Gen Z in the digital world, our new venture ‘Capital Z’ joins in,” Shrenik Gandhi, co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, said.

Accounting for about 27% of India’s total population, Gen Z is one of the drivers of the digital economy. Most industry verticals have outlined the shift in their consumption and contribution patterns but are yet to derive long-term actionable intelligence. A systematic understanding of the dynamic demographic is critical in building generation-focused brand solutions that serve the dynamic interests of zoomers.

“Gen Z believe in a two-way communication approach and values sustainable concepts. Considering the generation’s exponentially growing role in redefining the digital economy, it is the need of the hour that brands take a revolutionary, methodical approach to make a meaningful difference,” said Mitesh Kothari, co-founder, and chief creative officer, White Rivers Media.

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 16:11 IST

Stock Market