White Gold ropes in Anushree as new face of the brand

White Gold, South India’s gold-buying startup, has announced television anchor Anushree as the new face of the brand. As per the company, the collaboration marks a milestone as it continues to expand its presence and outreach in the Karnataka region. Additionally, White Gold is also a co-title sponsor of the “Dance Karnataka Dance (DKD)” show, hosted by Anushree and telecasted on Zee Kannada.

Talking about the collaboration and campaign, Rahul Joseph, founder and director, White Gold, said, “We are happy to announce our partnership with television anchor Anushree as the new face of White Gold. Her credibility and rapport with viewers align perfectly with White Gold’s commitment to transparency and convenience. By executing this campaign, we aim to bring forth the emotional and financial significance of gold in people’s lives and its means to overcome challenges with self-respect.”

White Gold has also launched an advertising campaign “Turn your Gold into Money” aimed to captivate audiences across Karnataka with Anushree. The campaign features heartwarming and relatable stories, of a hardworking tailor who can’t pay her house rent on time and a single mother’s plight to send her son to graduate college highlighting the value of selling gold to overcome challenges.

“I am excited to join hands with White Gold as their brand ambassador. This collaboration is more than just a partnership – it’s an opportunity to empower individuals with the knowledge they need for informed decisions regarding their precious gold assets. Together, we hope to instil gold selling as a choice for people to overcome their challenges and realise every dream,” Anushree added.

Also Read Get ready with me say influencers on short video platforms as this turns into more than a meare marketing technique

Moreover, the advertising campaign will air across multiple Kannada satellite channels, including Colours Kannada, TV9, Public TV, Suvarna, and News First. In addition to television commercials, the campaign will encompass a comprehensive digital and social media strategy.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook