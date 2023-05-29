Whisper collaborates with actress Mrunal Thakur to spread period awareness on menstrual hygiene day

Whisper has joined hands with actress Mrunal Thakur to help young girls and women normalise their periods and learn about menstrual health and hygiene.

“I’ve been associated with Whisper as a consumer for years now and I really laud the brand on the incredible job it is doing with its #KeepGirlsInSchool campaign. I’m eager to take forward this cause. It is time for India’s mothers and girls to have open conversations about periods and create a world where menstruation is not seen as a barrier to girls’ education and well-being, but rather as a biological process,” the actress said.

Additionally, this campaign aims to openly discuss and describe the often undiscussed ‘how’s and ‘why’s’ of periods. The company’s goal is to help mothers break the cycle of misinformation and raise informed daughters who can perfectly manage their periods and not have to miss school during that time of the month.

This year the theme for menstrual hygiene day is to make menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030. The actress talked about lack of access to hygienic menstrual products, proper sanitation and disposal facilities and the correct knowledge about the science behind periods.

In India, a study found that 70% of mothers lack the basic knowledge about periods, which in turn, creates a significant gap in the education and information they pass on to their daughters. One out of five girls in India are forced to drop out of school because they do not have basic period education and access to sanitary products.

Also Read SRL Diagnostics renames as Agilus Diagnostics

Recently, Whisper also launched a film titled ‘The Missing Chapter’ to educate mothers, a girl’s first teacher, about the biology of periods as part of the fourth edition of its #KeepGirlsInSchool (KGIS) movement.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook