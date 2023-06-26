Where ideas merged with technology

By Sagar Kapoor

I visited the Cannes festival as an eager advertising student, and as always, it blew my mind. The place was buzzing with the energy of brilliant minds ready to unveil their creative masterpieces. The Direct and Outdoor categories, in particular, showcased boundary-pushing work that left a lasting impression on me.

But let’s talk about the real stars of the show: the industry legends. I had the privilege of rubbing shoulders with Sir John Hegarty, the advertising visionary whose campaigns I have learnt as case studies. And let’s not forget Piyush Pandey, the creative genius whose countless accolades speak for themselves. I also attended a talk by Samir Singh from Unilever, who added to a lineup of awe-inspiring encounters.

Yet, it wasn’t just the famous faces that made my Cannes experience special. It’s the sense of community that sets it apart. Imagine being surrounded by like-minded individuals, all passionate about advertising. Cannes has the ability to make advertising feel larger than life.

And boy, was I blown away by the tech integration in the film entries! The industry has embraced technology to elevate storytelling to great heights. The combination of creativity and technology was on full display, showing how these two disciplines can create campaigns that truly resonate with audiences.

As I bid adieu to Cannes, I can’t help but eagerly anticipate future experiences at this advertising extravaganza. This place is the Oscars of advertising, where creative minds gather to craft purposeful campaigns and push the boundaries of creativity and innovation.

The author is chief creative officer — global brands, Lowe Lintas