WhatsApp launches ‘Stay Safe with WhatsApp’ campaign to educate on online safety

In an effort to create user awareness around safer digital practices, WhatsApp has launched an integrated safety campaign ‘Stay Safe with WhatsApp’. The campaign highlights product features that empower users to take control of their online safety and ensure a safer messaging experience.

According to the company, the three month long campaign will focus on simple yet effective ways to enable WhatsApp safety features that come together to offer layers of protection to users as they spend more and more time online in their daily lives.

The campaign also focuses on the importance of safeguarding WhatsApp accounts to ensure safety and protection at all times.

Shivnath Thukral, director, Public Policy India, Meta, said, “User safety is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp which is why we’re launching our safety campaign “Stay Safe with WhatsApp,” in an effort to drive user-awareness around WhastApp’s safety tools and product features that can help keep users safe from online scams and frauds.”

Key safety features highlighted in the campaign include two step verification, block and report accounts, privacy settings for personal information and group privacy settings.

Two-step verification feature allows users to add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling the Two-Step Verification. It requires a six-digit PIN when resetting and verifying your WhatsApp account. However, through privacy settings to control who sees your personal details, users can control their personal details including Profile Photo, Last Seen, Online status, About, Status, and who sees it – everyone, contacts only, select contacts, or no one. It even allows one to control online presence by selecting who can and can’t see when you’re online.

Additionally, through Group privacy settings, users can decide who can add them to groups, increasing user privacy and preventing people from adding you to groups you don’t want to be a part of..

“Over the years we have added layers of security and protection with innovative features that empower users to take control of their online safety. This campaign is an important reminder for people on how they can safeguard themselves in today’s digital first world and aims to reinforce consumer habits that ensure key safety features on WhatsApp become second nature to users so that they can stay safe from messaging scams and to protect their friends and family,” added Thukral.

