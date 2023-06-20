WhatsApp announced it has partnered with actor Anushka Sharma to launch a series of mirrored messages appearing in private spaces – women’s restrooms – in malls across Delhi.

As per the company, a message would appear on the restroom mirror when triggered by motion, alongside a QR code that offers suggestions for checking in via a private WhatsApp message. Afterwards, the message vanishes without a trace, just like a disappearing message on WhatsApp.

“At WhatsApp, we believe protecting users’ personal conversations with their family and friends is the most important type of privacy we can give them. Through the series of mirrored messages, we’re spreading the word on the importance of checking in on a friend or a loved one, encouraging women to reach out and support each other to speak up. We hope it helps start important conversations on WhatsApp, which always start with a single private message,” Sandhya Devanathan, vice president, Meta India, said.

“I’ve partnered with WhatsApp to drive awareness around the importance of having a secure space for women to confide in others and how a private conversation can be empowering for women to speak up and seek help when their safety and well-being might be at risk. I truly feel it is important to check in on a friend, colleague, loved one, especially if you haven’t heard from them in a while and that one private message can be a lifeline,” actor Anushka Sharma, said.

Research from YouGov commissioned by WhatsApp revealed almost three-quarters of women across the world (73%) and 68% of women in India say they would open up about their struggles if a friend reached out to them in private.

Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new privacy feature, Silence Unknown Callers, which helps to screen out spam, scams and calls from unknown people for greater control over your calls.

