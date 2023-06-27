WhatsApp Business witnesses user numbers jump four-fold in 3 years

Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp Business application is catering to more than 200 million users on its platform, a four-fold jump from about three years ago, chief Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.

The increase in user base comes as Meta shifts focus to the development of business messaging, as an uncertain economy slows down its core advertising business.

Meta said it would shortly begin testing features that will help small businesses run ads that click to the messaging platform without needing a Facebook account. Small and medium businesses will be able to send personalised messages like appointment reminders and updates on holiday sales to their customers for a fee.

Zuckerberg views business messaging as the next core aspect of Meta’s operations and has been focused on generating revenue from its messaging apps, WhatsApp and Messenger.

