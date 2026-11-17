By Harikrishnan Pillai

Marketing today has more tools than the variety of Dosas in Ghatkopar’s khau-galli. Every Monday, there is a new app promising to convert the hidden thoughts in our breaths into Pulitzer Prize-winning content.

Let’s be clear. I am not complaining about tech, I Jean-‘Claude’-Van-Damme myself out of tricky situations. But this ‘baptism by technologia’ is clearly the largest MLM scheme ever run.

Let’s start with what I am not ranting about. Tools that summarise meetings, crunch data and tidy spreadsheets are pure Rahul Dravid, dependable and necessary. Anything that needs precision, crunching large numbers and scale belongs to the machine. I also love the hyper-real content and hybrid production world. Not having to make that poker-faced actor who doesn’t understand markings to do more, is bliss.

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You find a tool that crunches data better than you, makes the deck flow better than you, even makes creatives without you having to go on your knees to the designer and promise him a bright red Ferrari for his next birthday. It is when you give the tool the job, that you are actually good at. ‘Thinking, Perspective, Connecting, Feeling, Agitating, Disagreeing, Emoting’. They might come out faster. But the lack of depth is a clear giveaway. The dry soullessness, the lack of personality, the inability to agitate the consumer in me, all of these are signs of tech-excreted idea.

And what does one let go of when they flush their heads down the commode of comfort. You no longer chase personality or a stamp of brilliance. Your idea is the factory-made fast fashion shirt, while the genuine leather hand stitched shoe should have been the outcome. That’s simply, all beauty no substance. Remember Ghibli art, lovely pictures, zero originality. The whole creative industry working like a sweatshop. Glitz & Polish trying to buy credibility. And the last nail in the coffin, you handing over something that you were genuinely once good at. For speed and comfort. And they watch you. The next gen. The servicing executive newbie who couldn’t rhyme “moon” with “June” is suddenly a composer because an app turned his lyrics into a song. The song has a beat. The lyrics still need a stretcher.

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And yeah, us/we leaders, let’s not look so innocent. Remember forwarding every random AI reel to your team like a building uncle sending good-morning WhatsApp message and stating ‘Guys, lets do this’?. And that tag team match that you have the client against the rest of the agency/company, where you prioritise speed and quantum, because AI kar lega and then firing the same set because there is no original thought in the last 6 months. You just choke slammed your team’s creative spirits.

The fix is simple. Let AI do the net practice: data, research, summaries, formatting. Keep humans on the field for reading culture, sensing sentiment and creating ideas worth paying for.

Play the captain. You have all the players. Sometimes knowing who not to send to bat is your biggest skill.

The author is CEO & co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express.