Welspun One appoints three independent members on its Board of Directors and Investment Committee

Welspun One Logistics Parks (WOLP), an integrated fund and development management platform has appointed three independent members to its board of directors and investment committee. As per the company, these additions have been made to incorporate notable improvements to its corporate governance framework.

The company has recently inducted Sushil Rathi, former COO of Mahindra Logistics and Anup Shah, managing partner of Anup Shah Law Firm to its Board of Directors and Investment Committee and Yash Gupta, former managing director of Hines India to its Investment Committee. Each of the three members are veterans in their respective fields and bring a wealth of experience which will enhance the Company’s decision-making and risk-evaluation processes in addition to meaningfully increasing strategic bandwidth, the company stated.

With this, the company has further cemented its commitment to creating an institutional business which provides the highest level of transparency and governance.

Commenting on his appointment, Sushil Rathi stated, “As the Company charts a new course in India’s exciting warehousing sector, I eagerly anticipate being able to leverage my industry expertise to contribute to assessing the Company’s future investments as well as providing strategic guidance on business growth.”

Anup Shah added, “Welspun One’s steps towards elevating its corporate governance are commendable and underscore the Welspun Groups’ unwavering commitment to accountability, professionalism, and unparalleled transparency. I am excited to be a part of this journey and look forward to sharing my expertise to enhance value for the Company’s stakeholders.”

“I am pleased to note that Welspun One already follows a sophisticated framework to evaluate potential investments which systematically identifies business and technical feasibility along with potential risk considerations. I look forward to adding to this further by way of critical review and also by bringing global best practices assimilated through my years of experience with a leading international investor, manager and developer,” Yash Gupta stated.

With a portfolio of 7.5MM sf across prime locations in Mumbai, Delhi/NCR, Bangalore, Chennai and Lucknow-Kanpur, Welspun aims to add add an additional 10-12MM sf, which will take the company’s aggregate portfolio to 18-20MM sf over the next 4-5 year.

