Welspun launches campaign for quick dry towels

Welspun has launched a national 3D campaign for its quick dry towels. The collection has a tagline ‘Jaldi Sukhe, Jaldi Sukhaye’ and is aimed at aspiring Indians seeking value and quality. The range of quick dry towels is made of 100% cotton and has a colour-lock technology to prevent colour fading.

“Quick Dry is a unique feature that Welspun towels offer, and it was important that the outdoor creative brought alive that benefit in a simple and attention-catching way. OAP has brought this alive well, and we believe this campaign would make the brand memorable in the consumers’ minds,” Manjari Upadhye, CEO, Welspun Domestic Business said.

The creative 3D by OAP highlights the drying process by positioning a fan behind the towels to attract the attention of the ‘on-the-go’ consumer. Instead of the traditional drying procedure of being placed either indoors or outdoors, the creative showcases the blue backdrop rays emerging from the fan to create an efficient drying process. The branding ‘quick dry’ is applied to the fan, illustrating the underlying technology. Heat waves connected on both sides of the fan are features to demonstrate how quickly the towel material dries.

“The idea behind the campaign was to push our creative boundaries and bring out choice and value. The innovative phrase ‘Jaldi Sukhe, Jaldi Sukhaye’ caters to today’s consumers searching for quick cures even in home décor, and we want to carve out a position in that competitive field,” James Varghese, COO-BTL, OAP, said.

The campaign has been launched across various out-of-home media outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Cochin and other metro cities.

