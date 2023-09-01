scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Welspun launches campaign for quick dry towels

The campaign has been launched across various out-of-home media outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Cochin and other metro cities

Written by BrandWagon Online
The branding 'quick dry’ is applied to the fan, illustrating the underlying technology
The branding 'quick dry’ is applied to the fan, illustrating the underlying technology

Welspun has launched a national 3D campaign for its quick dry towels. The collection has a tagline ‘Jaldi Sukhe, Jaldi Sukhaye’ and is aimed at aspiring Indians seeking value and quality. The range of quick dry towels is made of 100% cotton and has a colour-lock technology to prevent colour fading.

“Quick Dry is a unique feature that Welspun towels offer, and it was important that the outdoor creative brought alive that benefit in a simple and attention-catching way. OAP has brought this alive well, and we believe this campaign would make the brand memorable in the consumers’ minds,” Manjari Upadhye, CEO, Welspun Domestic Business said.

The creative 3D by OAP highlights the drying process by positioning a fan behind the towels to attract the attention of the ‘on-the-go’ consumer. Instead of the traditional drying procedure of being placed either indoors or outdoors, the creative showcases the blue backdrop rays emerging from the fan to create an efficient drying process. The branding ‘quick dry’ is applied to the fan, illustrating the underlying technology. Heat waves connected on both sides of the fan are features to demonstrate how quickly the towel material dries.

Also Read

“The idea behind the campaign was to push our creative boundaries and bring out choice and value. The innovative phrase ‘Jaldi Sukhe, Jaldi Sukhaye’ caters to today’s consumers searching for quick cures even in home décor, and we want to carve out a position in that competitive field,” James Varghese, COO-BTL, OAP, said.

Also Read

The campaign has been launched across various out-of-home media outlets in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Cochin and other metro cities.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 15:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS