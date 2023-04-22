scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

WebChutney and Punt Partners’ founder Siddharth Rao passes away

Rao’s agency won awards for ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ for Vice Media at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2022

Written by BrandWagon Online
Rao is survived by his parents and his wife
Rao is survived by his parents and his wife

Siddharth Rao, co-founder and former CEO of WebChutney passed away on Friday evening.

Siddharth founded WebChutney in 1999, 23 years ago. The company was later acquired by Dentsu in 2013. He acted as WebChutney’s CEO for over two decades. Rao was appointed as the group chief executive officer of Dentsu mcgarrybowen in July 2021.It was his agency that won awards for ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ for Vice Media at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2022

He stepped down as the group CEO from the Japanese media netowrk in 2022 and started his venture, Punt Partners with serial entrepreneur, Madhu Sudhan in the marketing tech (MarTech) space.

Also Read

Rao is survived by his parents and his wife.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 22-04-2023 at 12:34 IST

Stock Market