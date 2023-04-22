WebChutney and Punt Partners’ founder Siddharth Rao passes away

Siddharth Rao, co-founder and former CEO of WebChutney passed away on Friday evening.

Siddharth founded WebChutney in 1999, 23 years ago. The company was later acquired by Dentsu in 2013. He acted as WebChutney’s CEO for over two decades. Rao was appointed as the group chief executive officer of Dentsu mcgarrybowen in July 2021.It was his agency that won awards for ‘The Unfiltered History Tour’ for Vice Media at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in 2022

He stepped down as the group CEO from the Japanese media netowrk in 2022 and started his venture, Punt Partners with serial entrepreneur, Madhu Sudhan in the marketing tech (MarTech) space.

Rao is survived by his parents and his wife.

