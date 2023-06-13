Web3 social app, Chingari announced its venture into the sports business by participating in the Global Chess League with its team, Chingari Gulf Titans. The company aims to enhance the popularity of chess and introduce excitement to the game through the Global Chess League, a joint venture between Tech Mahindra and International Chess Federation (FIDE).

“After revolutionizing content creation, we at Chingari are now setting our sights on elevating the game of Chess and empowering the talents of tomorrow through Global Chess League. With this league, we aim to ignite a global chess revolution by engaging millions of enthusiasts and inspiring the next generation of chess champions,” Sumit Ghosh, founder and CEO, Chingari, said.

Chingari Gulf Titans (CGT) have assembled a line-up representing different countries. Jan-Krzysztof Duda from Poland, Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Russia’s Daniil Dubov and Polina Shuvalova, Alexandra Kosteniuk and India’s Nihal Sarin are amongst them. Besides, Swapnil Dhopade is the Chess strategist for Chingari Gulf Titans.

“Global Chess League blends traditional chess with the new era, aiming to enhance the fan experience through digitization, innovation, and technology. The joint-team format, encompassing men, women, and U21 players, demonstrates our commitment to equal opportunities for all. With a broadcast reaching 600 million viewers in 160 countries, the league will captivate new fans worldwide,” Jagdish Mitra, chairperson, Global Chess League Board, said.

The event will feature ten matches for each of the six franchise teams, followed by a final match between the top two teams. The chess league will be hosted in Dubai in collaboration with the league’s host partner, the Dubai Sports Council. The 12-day league will take place from June 21 to July 2, 2023.

