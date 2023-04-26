Interview: Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Viacom18 Sports

JioCinema, the official streaming partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), made a huge debut roping in close to 500 advertisers and 23 sponsors. Anil Jayaraj, CEO, Viacom18 Sports, told Alokananda Chakraborty that viewership for IPL will completely shift to digital sooner than later. In the interview, he also spoke on measures the platform has taken to whip up excitement around the property. Edited excerpts:

You said recently that in some years, IPL viewership will shift to digital completely. What makes you so confident?

If we look at the BARC report for the first week of IPL, the total number of advertisers on TV has fallen by 51%. That is a massive fall and on high definition it has fallen even steeper — by 55%. If in one year you lose 50% of your advertisers that is telling you something — advertisers have obviously realised that it is not working. Fundamentally, digital has options and opportunities for everybody. The other advantage is that digital is now providing scale to advertisers. Earlier, it was TV that was providing scale.

The third thing is digital is measurable and it is very targetable. You don’t waste an advertising impression on somebody you don’t want to target. I can actually be very specific in terms of how I want to advertise and you know we’re all going through this business slowdown and people are a lot more focused on ROIs and that’s why digital is good…

The reason I think that this will swing even further is, people will see the results of this year and the few remaining on TV will also switch over.

What is the time frame that you have given yourself for that switch?

We’ve got both TV and digital businesses and all I’m referring to is IPL, which is purely on digital screens. There is no time frame but you see what’s happening, and it’s not just happening with us, all digital players are growing and growing fast. That’s not happening on television media and it’s going to be even more acute in IPL. That’s the point I’m making.

Since you are banking so much on the growth in advertising revenue, what steps have you taken to sweeten the deal for advertisers?

The fundamental thing is that television to digital is a switch that is happening everywhere in the world. So it is not something that we are doing that is leading to this switch. If anything, our focus has been to grow the total IPL viewership and hence earn revenues through advertising. Of the things we did was make it free for consumers, in order to ensure that no Indian is denied access because of affordability.

The second thing is that we have covered IPL in about 17 different streams, which includes 12 languages. So we have solved the problem for anybody in the country who has concerns about language and is unable to follow because of it. We also ensured that it’s available across every mobile telephone operator, and any broadband that you have.

We also value added — we’ve got things like 4K, which is not possible to deliver on television. It’s just a much higher version of high definition, so 4K. Then we have multicam options where a consumer can choose if they want to watch it from a bird’s eye view or a Spidercam etc. Those are unique and that is not possible on TV. We’ve played both at the top end of the viewership base as well as provided access and affordability to anybody who wants to watch.

So in terms of numbers, how many advertisers do you have on digital at the moment? What are the latest figures?

We are not revealing that number but I can tell you we are targeting 500 advertisers and we are pretty confident we should get there. We have 23 sponsors. We’ll be adding a couple more. Television has 13 sponsors and about 35 advertisers.

So when do you hope to break even, given your mammoth bid and per-match production cost (estimated at around `3 crore)?

We are certainly on plan. In fact, in the first year, we are doing better than what we had planned.

As per media reports, JioCinema ad rates or CPM have been low to start with. But our experience is that as the finals near, the excitement goes up and so do ad rates. How do you see this panning out here on?

The truth is that all I need to do is to pray that all the games continue to be as exciting for the future because that is the single-biggest driver. We hit a massive concurrency, with 2.4 crore people watching the match between RCB and CSK (April 17), and even before that we had a massive concurrency when CSK and RR (April 12) were playing, with about 2.23 crore watching. A lot of it had to do with how interesting the games have been.

Have there been any surprises this year in terms of viewership numbers or advertiser responses?

Broadly it’s been according to plan. The surprises have been around some of the other initiatives. For instance, how attractive Bhojpuri commentary has been has been a real surprise to us. So is the case with Punjabi. At an overall level, Punjabi and Bhojpuri have been massive surprises — we knew there was potential but the way consumers have been drawn to it has been quite great. The second thing is our contest, Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan, where one can actually win a car every day. All our winners so far have come from really small villages and small-tier towns, including ones like Pali, Lakhisarai, Hajipur, and small villages in Assam and so on. This really shows how deep and wide digital has penetrated in India.