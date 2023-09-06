scorecardresearch
Way2News appoints Abhishek Jaggi as national sales head

Jaggi served as the national sales lead for advertising revenue at MX Player before joining Way2News.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Way2News is a hyperlocal short news app that provides news in eight Indian languages.
Way2News, a hyperlocal short news app in India has announced the appointment of Abhishek Jaggi as the national sales head. He will be responsible for driving the advertising/monetisation of Way2News’ premium language inventory. Jaggi will also combine regional potential with brand storytelling.

Speaking on the appointment, Raju Vanapala, CEO, Way2News, said, “Jaggi’s insights and expertise arrive at a pivotal juncture. The confluence of Way2News’s premium language audience and Abhishek’s vision is a paradigm shift for brand storytelling in India.”

In a professional career spanning more than 15 years, Jaggi has spearheaded key positions at companies including Zee Entertainment, Colors Viacom, and Radio Mirchi, among others, with advertising expertise and innovation.

“To reach out to a billion-strong audience, brands must leverage native language to create an exciting new world of possibilities,” Jaggi added.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 11:57 IST

