Wavemaker India bags media mandate for KRBL

The account will be managed out of Wavemaker’s Delhi office

Written by BrandWagon Online
Wavemaker is headquartered in Noida
Wavemaker India has won the media mandate of KRBL Limited, the flagship brand of India Gate.

The account will be managed out of Wavemaker’s Delhi office.

Talking on this partnership, Kunal Sharma, head of marketing, KRBL India said, “While the brand has launched multiple new communications for specific markets pan-India, the need of a robust 360-degree media strategy and planning approach to support this new communication strategy was felt because of which a media pitch was called for.”

“We are happy to announce our partnership with KRBL. With our expertise in media and consumer journey, driven by data capabilities, we are confident in our ability to bring the Wavemaker touch to KRBL’s marketing endeavours,” Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker added.

Commenting on the win, Mansi Datta, chief client officer and head – North and East, Wavemaker India said, “KRBL’s conversations are rich in emotional connections with the audience. We are convinced that with our unique expertise on board, we will work towards campaigns which align with KRBL’s mission as a brand and generate interesting buzz and conversations, allowing it to continue to be a trailblazer as it has been for so long.”

First published on: 28-06-2023 at 13:37 IST

