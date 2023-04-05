Wavemaker India appoints Deepa Jatkar as chief growth officer

Wavemaker India has announced the appointment of Deepa Jatkar as its chief growth officer. She joins Wavemaker from Meta India, where she was a part of the global sales and marketing team and a member of the India sales leadership team.

In her new role at Wavemaker, Jatkar will report to Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia and will be based out of the agency’s Mumbai office.

Speaking on the appointment, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “We are delighted to welcome Deepa as part of the leadership team at Wavemaker. Deepa is a seasoned media professional with an exceptional understanding of the industry. As chief growth officer, she will help us fast track growth by driving new business and creating avenues for growth amongst our wide spectrum of clients.”

Jatkar comes with a rich experience of more than 20 years in media and consumer technology. A media veteran, she has worked with media agencies to build strategic growth programs, lead the revenue function, deploy business plans to enhance operational excellence and build capabilities at scale across the partner eco-system. She has worked with agencies including Omnicom Group, Mindshare, McCann Worldgroup, MediaCom and others.

Commenting on her new role, Deepa Jatkar said, “Wavemaker is a forward-looking agency. It is building a digital transformation approach across all their businesses and is producing some of the finest data driven work across its key clients. I look forward to working alongside the Wavemaker leadership to take this mandate to new heights.”

