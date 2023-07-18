Wavemaker India announces leadership realignments

Wavemaker, part of GroupM, today announced a series of key strategic changes to its leadership team to boost growth.

Premjeet Sodhi, chief strategy officer will be soon taking on the role of global head of Measurement and Analytics. In his new role, Sodhi will be part of Wavemaker’s Global consultancy team which supports clients in adopting future-proofed marketing practices to advance transformative growth, protecting outcomes in the near-term, and creating disproportionate advantage in the long-term. He will report into Anna Hickey, Global Consultancy Lead and will be based out of New York. A media veteran with over 25 years of rich experience, Sodhi joined Wavemaker in 2020 as chief growth officer before taking on the role of chief strategy officer.

Taking on the baton from Premjeet Sodhi, Mansi Datta will transition into chief strategy officer. Datta has been heading North & East region operations at Wavemaker since 2020. She joined Wavemaker as general manager in 2015.

Additionally, Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office Head – West, will be taking on the additional responsibility of managing North & East for Wavemaker India. Banerjee joined Wavemaker in 2018 to lead operations for the West region.

Speaking on these leadership changes, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker said, “It makes me extremely happy and satisfied to see our leaders stepping into larger & diverse roles within the ecosystem. I firmly believe, Wavemaker provides a vast stimulating platform for our people to grow. With these changes, I am confident we will make a massive difference to our clients and people. I wish Premjeet, Mansi & Shekhar all the best in their new roles and I am confident we will continue to create more positive disruptions in the industry”.

In their new roles, Datta and Banerjee will report into Ajay Gupte.

