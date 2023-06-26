scorecardresearch
Wakeflo assigns digital marketing mandate to Langoor Digital

Langoor Digital would take charge of WAKEFLO’s digital and go-to-market strategy and brand creation in the partnership

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
WAKEFLO is an extrusion line modernization firm that leverages technological interventions to unlock the operational potential of manufacturing plants
WAKEFLO is an extrusion line modernization firm that leverages technological interventions to unlock the operational potential of manufacturing plants

Langoor Digital would take charge of Wakeflo’s digital and go-to-market strategy and brand creation in the partnership. With a primary focus on global markets, including North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan, the agency is dedicated to establishing a strong digital footprint for Wakeflo, driving brand awareness, and stimulating demand for its services. Utilizing a diverse array of digital strategies, Langoor Digital effectively engages C-suite leaders across various geographical regions, further enhancing Wakeflo’s industry prowess.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Langoor Digital, whose creative and digital marketing teams will play a vital role in introducing our software solutions to aluminium manufacturers in key markets such as North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan. We anticipate a mutually beneficial and enduring partnership with Langoor Digital,” Pragun Khaitan, CEO, Wakeflo, said.

Wakeflo is an extrusion line modernization firm that leverages technological interventions to unlock the operational potential of manufacturing plants. By integrating digital technologies, data-driven insights, and industry expertise, Wakeflo’s digital transformation experts facilitate the development of hyper-connected manufacturing plants.

“We anticipate a long-standing collaboration as we empower Wakeflo to deliver intelligent software solutions to the esteemed global manufacturing audience,” Venugopal Ganganna, CEO, Langoor Digital, said.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 12:01 IST

