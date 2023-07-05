Wakefit.co rebrands to showcase its home solutions

Wakefit.co unveiled its new identity, signifying the company’s brand purpose of simplifying living for a better quality of life. As a consumer-centric brand, Wakefit.co endeavours to walk with its consumers through its various life transitions and make these transitions easy, effortless, and memorable.

The brand offers innovative and high-quality home solutions that help people make the most of their homes. Developed in partnership with its brand partner, Spring Marketing Capital, the rebranding exercise by Wakefit.co is a concerted effort to create affinity towards its home solutions range and position itself as a one-stop shop for all home solutions in India.

Wakefit.co also unveiled its new brand logo, ‘The Infinity Home’. The logo symbolises that every aspect of home – the people, the furniture, the stories, the decor – come together in infinite ways.

As per the company, a home is a living, breathing being. The ‘Infinity Home’ concept further gets extended to primary and secondary iconography as well.

The new colours of Wakefit.co draw inspiration from the magical colors of dawn and dusk, reminding people that Wakefit’s solutions are here to brighten the mornings and make the evenings even more enchanting. Dawn represents comfort and empathy, while Dusk is the color of trust, creativity, and imagination.

The new brand identity will be visible across online and offline channels and will be reflected in brand campaigns, retail stores, packaging material, the website, marketplaces, and all other collateral. The brand aims to continue providing its consumers with value through its product offerings, which include furniture, furnishings, lighting, decor, dinnerware, and more, apart from its flagship sleep solutions portfolio.

“The Wakefit 2.0 logo, which symbolises The Infinity Home, is a bold and modern representation of a home that evolves with the needs of the people and opens up infinite possibilities for them. By simplifying the home upgrade process and providing a diverse range of innovative products, Wakefit.co empowers individuals to unlock the full potential of their homes across various life stages,” Prateek Malpani, head of brand, Wakefit.co, said.

Wakefit.co forayed into the home solutions space in 2020 with the vision to become India’s most loved home and sleep solutions brand. The brand has made efforts towards omnichannel expansion, scaling supply chain operations by opening doors to India’s largest furniture factory and enhancing brand-building initiatives. The brand clocked in revenue of Rs 825 crore in FY 2022–23 (per unaudited provisional financial statements) and now aims to cross the Rs 1000 crore revenue mark in FY 2023–24.

