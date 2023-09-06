WAI WAI India collaborates with Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

CG Corp Global’s FMCG vertical CG Foods, the owner of the noodle brand WAI WAI, announces its partnership with Bollywood’s Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador. WAI WAI is set to further solidify its position by joining forces with Ayushmann Khurrana, whose versatile persona deeply resonates with the youth.

Under the theme and tagline “WAI WAI Wala Taste”, the collaboration aims to celebrate the flavor, taste, and seasoning that has endeared WAI WAI to its enthusiasts.

“What sets Wai Wai apart is the vibrant and diverse range of products it offers. From an array of exotic noodles catering to every taste, region, and preference, the brand lives up to its name,” Ayushmann Khurrana, said.

WAI WAI has strategically decided to foster a connection with the emerging generation, encompassing young adults, teenagers, and working professionals. As the sole standalone brand producing pre-seasoned noodles, referred to as ‘Brown Noodles,’ WAI WAI is set to introduce transformation to the market.

The brand is set to launch 2X Spicy noodles, presented through its sub-brand ‘Dynamite.’ With the recent signing of Ayushmann Khurrana, the brand is poised to embark on a 360 campaign that holds the potential to resonate deeply with the contemporary youth.

“The partnership comes at a critical moment when my vision for the brand includes not only exponential growth in sales but also the establishment of deep connections with WAI WAI fans across the country,” Varun Chaudhary, managing director, CG Foods and CG Corp Global India, said.

The triumph of the campaign and partnership pivots on the significant stride taken in the right direction. The ambitious goal underscores the brand’s commitment to growth and innovation, bolstered by its collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana, as it continues to carve its path as a player in the market.

