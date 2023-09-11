scorecardresearch
Voyaah.com assigns digital duties to Verve Media

Verve Media will employ its expertise in SEO and SEM to amplify the brand’s digital footprint

Written by BrandWagon Online
The company has catered to clients including Rummy Circle, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, among others
Voyaah.com, a travel-tech platform, announced that it has assigned its digital duties to Verve Media.

Under the strategic partnership, Verve Media will employ its expertise in SEO and SEM to amplify the brand’s digital footprint. The agency’s approach will drive organic growth through on-page and off-page content strategies, enhance the brand’s online visibility with keyword marketing techniques, and further maximise its growth by integrating Search Engine Marketing (SEM).

“With Voyaah.com’s mission of providing top-tier luxury travel solutions and our expertise in SEO and SEM, the collaboration is a perfect synergy. Through meticulous on-page and off-page strategies, we are set to elevate the brand’s online presence and empower travellers with access to their exceptional services. Our approach is geared towards boosting search engine rankings and sales through paid ads and enriching user experiences, creating a win-win scenario for both the brand and its valued customer,” Saad Merchant, co-founder, Verve Media, said.

Verve Media has been providing creative digital solutions to clients from diverse industries. The company has catered to clients like Rummy Circle, HiCare, Shell, Truenorth, The International by Tunga, UNDP, Bigflex and NABFOUNDATION, among others.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 10:16 IST

