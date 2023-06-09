Volini launches a new TV campaign aimed at challenging the conventional use of home remedies

Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare has launched a new TV campaign for Volini named “Dard Ke Nuskhe Anek, Ilaaj Ek”. As per the company, the campaign aims to educate and empower individuals by showcasing the benefits of Volini Pain Relief Gel and Spray over commonly used ‘Nushke’.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.

Talking about the campaign, Vidhi Shanghvi, head – Sun Pharma Consumer Healthcare, said, “One-third of the world’s population is in pain every day. Pain impacts one’s career, quality of life and may indirectly lead to other health conditions. Through the new Volini campaign, we aim to empower individuals by educating them about the advancements in pain management. Our scientifically-proven products offer a reliable and effective alternative to home remedies, allowing people to regain control of their lives from pain, faster.”

Additionally, the campaign will be aired across major television networks. The brand will also engage with consumers through social media channels and other digital platforms.

As part of the campaign, the brand encourages viewers to visit its website to learn more about the science behind the brand. Furthermore, Volini has tied up with pain relief specialists across the country to facilitate free online doctor

consultations.

