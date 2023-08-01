vivo launches new campaign built on brand purpose Live the Joy

vivo has released a new brand film that builds on the idea behind brand purpose – ‘Live the Joy’. As per the company, the campaign establishes the commitment of the brand to its purpose. Through this film, the company aims to help people understand that they need not look too far to look for happiness while they can find it with those whom they love.

The two-and-a-half-minute video talks about how vivo helps us connect with the ones we love and enables expression of this love through its simplified technology. Moreover, the film highlights vivo’s narrative by touching on the emotional nuances of life.

Talking about the campaign, Geetaj Channana, head, corporate strategy, vivo India, said, “As a brand whose every action starts from ‘Why’, the ‘Why’ for vivo is our purpose. Our purpose is to ‘Bring joy to all Indians through superior technology and simplified experiences’. Being creators of ubiquitous technology, we believe that it is our responsibility to help nudge people towards finding this joy and through this campaign, we hope to inspire people to invest more time with their families and cherish those precious moments in life.”

The campaign is conceptualised by FCB India and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. Additionally, the film is a montage that revolves around three stories.

“Success has become a metric for joy these days. As a society we have started believing that happiness can be bought with money, achieved by hustling, but is that really so? ‘Where joy lives’ is a gentle nudge to those of us who are consumed by our ambition, to take a pause, and try looking for joy closer home because more often than not, that’s where we’ll end up finding it,” Swati Bhattacharya, Creative Chairperson, FCB India added.

The film will be promoted across all digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

