VisitCanberra launches its first brand campaign for the Indian market

VisitCanberra announced the launch of its first brand campaign in India. The campaign showcases how travellers can move between numerous cultural attractions, the best museums and art galleries, and enjoy outdoor adventures like biking, hot air ballooning or taking to the water on Lake Burley Griffin, all in just one day!

The centrepiece of the campaign is a film titled “Discover Canberra: Where Adventure Awaits”. The campaign showcases the beauty and diversity of Canberra, inviting Indian travellers to embark on a journey of discovery. From landmarks to hidden gems, the film provides a glimpse into the city’s history, arts scene, and natural wonders.

“Canberra offers a unique and immersive experience for Indian travellers, and we want to ensure that our city is at the top of their list when planning a trip to Australia,” Isaac Mizrachi, senior director, marketing, VisitCanberra, said.

As part of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government’s T2030 strategy, the campaign represents a step in positioning Canberra as a global destination. Mission one of the T2030 strategy focuses on developing Canberra’s international appeal, with a target to achieve an international visitor expenditure of nearly $1.4 billion by 2030. India has been identified as a priority market for the ACT.

The digital campaign, running until the end of July, encompasses a range of strategic activities including digital display, online search optimization, and compelling video assets tailored to individuals researching or expressing interest in travelling to Australia.

