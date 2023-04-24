scorecardresearch
Visage Beauty unveils revamp for Sara Beauty

Sara Beauty’s goal is to develop solutions that target skin-related problems and offer solutions to resolve them

Written by BrandWagon Online
Sara Beauty has curated a range of products that cater to a wide range of skin tones
Visage Beauty announced the revamp of its subsidiary, Sara Beauty. Sara Beauty has been a player in the beauty industry since 1989.

The team of experts at Sara Beauty has curated a range of products that cater to a wide range of skin tones and types, while still employing all-natural ingredients and sulfate-free products.

“We understand the importance of inclusivity and diversity in the beauty industry, and our new product line reflects that,” says Vidur Kapur, director, Visage Beauty.

Vineet Kapur, founder, Visage Beauty, stated that all of its products are free of toxins and dangerous substances and have undergone dermatological testing.

The company’s goal is to develop solutions that target skin-related problems and offer solutions to resolve them.

24-04-2023

