Visa launches She’s Next grants program to support women-led Indian businesses

Visa launched She’s Next in India, part of Visa’s global program to enable women in their efforts to fund, run, and grow their businesses. She’s Next is a global advocacy program that brings practical insights and tools to women-led small businesses, including networking, mentoring, and funding opportunities with Visa.

The grants program will be open to applications from women-owned and women-led businesses from July14 to August 27. Following a screening process, the shortlisted businesses will undergo a jury review. Of this, three women entrepreneurs will be selected as winners for a grant of $10,000 each.

“Bringing the She’s Next Grants Program to India, we believe, will strengthen our support for women-led businesses that face barriers to access and opportunity, be it for funding, mentorship or networking. By offering financial assistance, we aim to make a significant impact on deserving communities, bring about enduring social change and uplift the communities and people we serve and operate in,” Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager, India and South Asia, Visa, said.

In 2020, Visa launched a grants program in India with global partner IFundWomen to help women entrepreneurs secure funding for business growth and expansion. Moreover, in 2021, Visa drove a focused program with NASSCOM Foundation to enable digital and financial literacy among 650 women micro-entrepreneurs in rural areas.

Visa committed $1 million to United Way Mumbai (UWM) to support women owned and women-focused businesses across 170 villages in four states, in a program aimed at benefitting at least 8,500 women in 2022. By equipping the women micro-entrepreneurs with essential skills and linking them with relevant financial resources, Visa aims to empower both their individual enterprises and the communities they serve.

As part of the She’s Next grants program, Visa has invested more than $2.2 million in over 200 grants and coaching sessions for women entrepreneurs in the US, Canada, India, and Ireland as of 2020.

