Visa has announced the appointment of Rishi Chhabra as vice president, head of merchant sales and acquiring (MS&A), India and South Asia. In this role, he will lead the merchant acquiring and cyber source strategy and its implementation in India and South Asia.

As per the company, he will be instrumental in charting the strategic direction for and leading the local MS&A teams for Visa in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives.

Talking about the appointment, Sandeep Ghosh, group country manager, India and South Asia, Visa, said, “I am looking forward to welcoming Rishi to the Visa family. With over two decades of experience across the financial services and payments sectors, Rishi brings a strong multidisciplinary background to his role in Visa. His expertise will help in spearheading various strategic client-centric initiatives and strengthening the digital payments acceptance ecosystem in India and South Asia.”

Prior to joining Visa, Chhabra has held executive leadership positions at companies including Fiserv (erstwhile First Data Corp.), PayPal and JP Morgan. Additionally, Chhabra has previously spent over three years as a business leader in the US small business product team for Visa.

In his most recent role at Fiserv, he has served as country head and general manager for the India and Sri Lanka markets.

“I am excited to join a dynamic global leader like Visa and feel energised to take over this role. Given the accelerated adoption of digital payments in the country and the subcontinent, I feel there is no better time than now for the brand’s promise to deliver an inclusive, sustainable and secure approach to empower people, businesses, partners and customers,” Rishi Chhabra added.

Chhabra has a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the Ohio State University and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Mumbai.

