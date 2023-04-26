Virgio launches campaign ‘Your Vibe Your Tribe’ 

The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by United270 Global, a web2 to web3 creative agency.

As per the company, the campaign is positioned to resonate with Gen-Z. The ad film features five diverse individuals who through their fashion preferences showcase their personal style and life choices.

In the film, each character is visibly different from the next, from how they look to their demeanour and their personalities. They are shown going about their day, tackling daily challenges and tasks. Additionally, through visual keys, this film urges people to carve their path, live on their terms and make their decisions for themselves.

Commenting on the campaign, Jeff Emmanuel, chief creative officer and co-founder, United270 Global said “Virgio’s brand voice is in line with our ethos – expression and innovation. Counting on our young dynamic team was the key to building this narrative and speaking the brand language through design and storytelling. We were happy to be a part of this engagement as we saw potential in one day assisting a transition into the future – Web3.”

“We have also looked to expand our services with the Gen-Z focused brands which become key to transform brands to stay relevant and engage with consumers, through our parallel Virtual fashion setup Adamevefamily which focuses on sustainability tech for the brands who are keen on building communities,”added Jeff.

According to the company, among multiple agencies, United270 Global emerged as the perfect choice that aligned with the brand’s Gen-Z-centric approach and creative outlook.

“United270 Global in the past has worked with similar brands that are targeted towards the youth of today, the infamous Gen Z. Right from the people we involved in creating the films to the types of characters we built the film around; all were extremely relatable to the young target audience. We saw great potential in challenging norms, especially after the tech got introduced to fashion and saw a shift to the online world post-pandemic,” said Sanjay Parashar, chief business officer, United270 Global.

