Virat Kohli expands one8 to launch one8 Fitness app

Virat Kohli, in partnership with Trion, has launched the one8 Fitness app, which offers personalised workout programs and supports users to achieve their fitness goals. The app is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms, the company stated.

According to the company, the one8 Fitness app has been designed keeping in mind the needs of fitness enthusiasts who want to train anywhere, anytime. The app features personalized workout programs that adapt to the user’s fitness level and personal preferences and is designed to accommodate those new to fitness as well as those with advanced training backgrounds. Additionally, the company stated that the app is capable of creating more than one billion unique workout combinations and offers variation to provide a fun and progressive experience. With support for a wide range of training types, ranging from strength to mobility and athletic performance, the app enables users to take their fitness game to the next level at the gym, at home, or wherever they are.

Furthermore, through the app, users also have the opportunity to get motivational messages whilst training and access exclusive content of Virat and his passion for fitness. The app also offers special discounts from one8 and its partner brands including Puma, one8 Commune, one8 Select, Hyperice and Ocean Beverages.

Speaking on the launch, Virat Kohli said, “With the one8 Fitness app, I aim to provide a platform that encourages people to make fitness a part of their daily routine. The app’s smart backend system creates personalized workout plans that cater to users’ individual needs, making fitness more accessible to everyone.”

“We are excited to expand our portfolio of innovative products and services with the launch of the one8 Fitness app. With Virat Kohli onboard, we aim to revolutionize the fitness industry and provide users with a personalized fitness experience. We believe the app has the potential to disrupt the market and become the go-to fitness app for millions of users worldwide,” Jogesh Lulla, COO, Cornerstone Sport added.

Tom Liljefors, CEO, Trion said, “As a technology company, we are proud to partner with one8 to develop its first-ever fitness app, which represents the future of digital fitness solutions. With Virat’s guidance and expertise, we have been able to deliver a product that will engage fitness enthusiasts of all levels.”

The monthly subscription for the one8 Fitness app starts from Rs 199.

