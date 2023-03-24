Virat Kohli backed Rage Coffee rolls out OOH campaign in Delhi/NCR

Rage Coffee, a Delhi-based caffeine innovation FMCG company has rolled out a two months-long out-of-home (OOH) campaign in New Delhi/NCR. Virat Kohli, Indian cricketer and Rage Coffee’s brand ambassador, will be an integral part of the campaign as the face of the brand.

As per the company, the campaign is divided into two phases. The first cycle would emphasize Kohli captivating the attention of Ragers by holding the brand new coffee jars. The second phase of the campaign accentuates the new and elegantly styled jars covered with vibrant and energy-inspiring brand colors, which will be advertised with quirky and thoughtful messages.

According to the company, the campaign will run its course for 60 days and is targeted to increase Rage Coffee’s brand visibility by merging its USP and the benefits it offers to the on-the-go audience demographic. The campaign will be on full display at preeminent locations within Delhi/NCR like MG Road, Dhaula Kuan Ring Road, Delhi-Noida circuit, Greater Kailash, and more.

Articulating about the campaign, Bharat Sethi, founder and CEO of Rage Coffee said, “At the heart of our corporate identity lies a brand that has been made by the community of Ragers. Our media marketing mix has been underpinned by creativity and meticulous planning to create a brand that’s easily relatable for the everyday coffee lover. With Virat Kohli leading the charge and positive responses coming in quickly in our OOH campaigns, we are off to a great start. We hope to get the attention of many new Ragers through the campaign and get them on board as we continue the journey with originality and innovation.”

