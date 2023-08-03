Vim launches Vim Shudhham to expands its portfolio

Hindustan Unilever’s Vim has announced its foray into the brass and copper vessel cleaning segment with the launch of Vim Shudhham. As per the company, the new product ensures the sheen and cleanliness of many vessels in our household, especially those made of brass and copper.

The range includes Vim Shudhham Gel and Vim Shudhham Spray, which contains the power of tamarind extracts and sandalwood for fragrance.

Talking about the launch, Deepak Subramanian, executive director – home care, HUL, said, “Over the last three decades, Vim has been at the forefront in identifying relevant need gaps and offering high-performance solutions. With our new launch, Vim Shudhham, we now have extended our portfolio beyond the kitchen. Shudhham is an all-inclusive solution for vessels made of brass and copper.”

In the first phase, the new product has been made available for purchase through e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Big Basket, Zepto and Instamart. Moreover, Vim Shudhham comes in two variants, gel and spray.

