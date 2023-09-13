scorecardresearch
Viacom18 Studios appoints Black White Orange as the Merchandise Licensing Partner for Marflix’ Fighter

The collaboration aims to create a brand experience for the fanbase of all ages by exploring several licensing and retail partnerships across India

Written by BrandWagon Online
The film will release on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day on 25th January 2024
Viacom18 Studios and Marflix has appointed licensing and brand solutions agency, Black White Orange Brands, as its licensing partner for the upcoming movie ‘Fighter’. As per the company, the collaboration aims to create a brand experience for the fanbase of all ages by exploring several licensing and retail partnerships across India.

Additionally, the collaboration will bring exclusive merchandise for fans including apparel, accessories, collectibles and memorabilia.

Talking about the partnership, Ajit Andhare, COO Viacom18 Studios, said, “Viacom18 Studios is happy to partner with Black White Orange as the exclusive licensing partner for ‘Fighter’s’ merchandise line. Through a collection of apparel and accessories, fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the thrilling universe of ‘Fighter’ and own exclusive items that pay homage to the valor of the Indian Air Force and the iconic characters of the film.”

Marflix’s ‘Fighter’ directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, promises to deliver action sequences, captivating visuals, and an unforgettable cinematic experience. Moreover, the film will release on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day on 25th January 2024.

“Through our partnerships, BWO will create a merchandise program that will allow fans to connect with the film on a deeper level. We are also excited to launch the ‘Fighter’ range on our own D2C platform, a47.in, a brand that celebrates the rich pop culture of India, and it will be great to see the ‘Fighter’ collection,” Bhavik Vora, Founder & CEO, Black White Orange Brands, added.

