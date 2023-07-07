scorecardresearch
Viacom18 Sports bags the media rights of Major Cricket League

The multi-platform coverage will include live streaming on JioCinema and broadcast television coverage on Sports18

Written by BrandWagon Online
Four of the six teams in the league feature investors from owners of IPL
Major League Cricket (MLC) has announced its media rights partnership with Viacom18’s sports network. As per the company, the multi-platform coverage will include live streaming on JioCinema and broadcast television coverage on Sports18.

Additionally, four of the six teams in the league feature investors from owners of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises including MI New York, LA Knight Riders, Texas Super Kings and Seattle Orcas.

Talking about the partnership, Hursh Shrivastava, head of strategy, partnerships and acquisitions, Viacom18 Sports, said, “JioCinema continues to change the landscape of sports consumption. Indian viewers love T20 cricket, and we expect them to enjoy the action from the inaugural edition of the league across JioCinema and Sports18.”

MLC will feature international talent playing alongside America’s players for the Los Angeles Knight Riders, MI New York, San Francisco Unicorns, Seattle Orcas, Texas Super Kings and Washington Freedom.

The inaugural season will be played in a round-robin format with the four best performing teams competing in a multi-game playoff and final round to decide a champion will be on July 30.

“We are happy to partner with Viacom18 and ensure that the world class T20 action Major League Cricket will feature is widely available in India, streamed on JioCinema and broadcast on Sports18. Our six teams feature T20 superstars fans in India love to watch, and there’s no better partner to showcase world class sports broadcasts in the world’s largest cricket market than Viacom18’s channels,” Vijay Srinivasan, co-Founder, Major League Cricket added.

Moreover, the addition of the Major League Cricket strengthens Viacom18’s portfolio of world-class sporting events including the Indian Premier League, SA20, India’s Tour of West Indies 2023, the Paris Olympics 2024, Ultimate Table Tennis, the World Padel League, the Global Chess League, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the NBA, Diamond League, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, among others.

First published on: 07-07-2023 at 14:14 IST

