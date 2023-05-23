Viacom18 Consumer Products launches ‘Back to School’ collection

Viacom18 Consumer Products has announced the launch of an all-new range of ‘Back to School’ products for kids.

As per the company, the new collection features shows and characters including PAW Patrol, Peppa Pig, Motu Patlu, Dora the Explorer and Masha and the Bear on stainless steel and plastic-based water bottles, pencil boxes and school bags.

Speaking on the product launch for the upcoming season, Sachin Puntambekar, business head, consumer products, Viacom18, said, “With each edition of the Back to School campaign, we at Viacom18 Consumer Products aim to bring a diverse and exciting range of products across categories. The new line will bring kids closer to their favourite on-screen toons, giving them a chance to express their fandom every day.”

Additionally, the launch of the new range of Viacom18 Consumer Products will be supported by on-air promotions, on-ground activations across metro cities, retail store activations, and social media and the range of products will be available for consumers across key retail stores and e-commerce websites across India.

