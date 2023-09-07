scorecardresearch
Viacom18 bags the official media rights of FDSL for Indian Super League

Viacom18 will be the exclusive media rights holder for ISL across digital and linear TV platforms

Written by BrandWagon Online
The telecast will be available in multiple languages and will also be streamed
Viacom18 has bagged the official media rights of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons of Indian Super League (ISL). Viacom18 will be the exclusive media rights holder for ISL across digital and linear TV platforms.

As per the company, the telecast will be available in multiple languages and will also be streamed free on JioCinema.

Talking about the mandate, Viacom18’s spokesperson said, “Winning the streaming and broadcast rights to the ISL is a big step forward for us in the direction of building a glittering stable of footballing action. The ISL has led the resurgence of Indian football in recent years and coming on board with the league as the exclusive media partner enables us to contribute to the development of the sport in the country.”

Moreover, the tenth season of the Indian Super League kicks off on September 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi, with a match between rivals Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC.

“We are happy to have Viacom18 as our media rights partner for the Indian Super League. When we set on our journey of ISL, we had the vision to revolutionise the Indian football ecosystem. As we enter our tenth year, it is great to associate with a partner who shares the same vision and believes in growing the consumption of football in the country. Viacom18’s record and impact in offering a fan-first football experience to the Indian audience, starting with the FIFA Football World Cup, makes them the best partner as we enter the next decade of growing Indian football,” FSDL spokesperson added.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 19:10 IST

