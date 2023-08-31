scorecardresearch
Viacom18 bags TV and digital media rights for BCCI

Viacom18 bagged the broadcasting rights for nearly Rs 6000 crore

Written by PTI
The rights will come into effect with India's three-match home series against Australia
Viacom18 on Thursday created a near monopoly in Indian cricket broadcasting sphere by bagging both TV and digital rights of the national team’s home series for the next five years with a cumulative bid of approximately Rs 6000 crore, beating Star India and Sony in a three-way battle.

The BCCI had invited separate e-bids for both linear (TV) and digital for best price discovery.

“Viacom18 paid Rs 3101 crore (approximately) for digital and Rs 2862 crore for linear (TV). As has been the trend, digital has fetched more in Rs 5963 crore (approx) deal.

“With IPL digital rights being bought by Viacom for Rs 26,000 crore plus, they now have almost all the high profile cricket properties save IPL linear (TV) and ICC events,” a broadcasting industry source, tracking developments closely, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The rights will come into effect with India’s three-match home series against Australia beginning September 22 and end on March 31, 2028.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 18:28 IST

