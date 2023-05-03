Viacom 18 collaborates with Yamaha for MotoGP 2023 season

Viacom18 on Wednesday announced Yamaha as their co-presenting sponsor for the ongoing MotoGP season exclusively live-streamed on JioCinema and Sports18. The coverage tipped off with the Grand Premio de Portugal on 26 March. The network is offering a live presentation that includes practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, qualifying and the sprint on Saturday, and the main race on Sunday.

Eishin Chihana, chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group stated that Yamaha has a long association with the motorsport and a legacy of more than 500 Grand Prix wins. According to Chihana, the companies can make a stronger connection with millions of Yamaha MotoGP fans in India.

Yamaha will be the co-presenting sponsor of the 2023 season and will be integrated into live and non-live coverage. The 2023 season will witness 20 races across 17 countries, including the 14th round in India as MotoGP will make its debut in the country.

Speaking on the collaboration, Hursh Shrivastava, head of strategy – rights, acquisitions and partnerships, Viacom18 Sports said, “Yamaha has a long and successful history in MotoGP, and their support as a broadcast sponsor would be a valuable addition to our coverage of the sport as we continue to bring a paradigm shift in digital consumption of sports.”

The addition of the MotoGP strengthens Viacom18 Sports’ diversified portfolio of world-class sporting events, including the TATA IPL, TATA WPL, Diamond League, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ™, NBA, LaLiga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and select BWF events.

