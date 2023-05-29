scorecardresearch
Vi John and Cupshup launch Vi John Premier League campaign

As per the company, the campaign boasts a IPL-themed setup for cricket enthusiasts over 100 societies and tech parks across 15 cities

Written by BrandWagon Online
Vi John leveraged both social and offline media platforms to amplify the impact of the campaign
Vi John, a personal care brand, has joined forces with Cupshup, a marketing solution provider, to launch Vi John Premier League campaign that offers consumers a unique and immersive experience.

Speaking on the success of the campaign, Ashutosh Chaudharie, general manager (Marketing), Vi-John India, said, “IPL’s reach goes beyond television screens and online platforms which brings people together, igniting a sense of brotherhood and excitement that is unmatched. The campaign perfectly captured the electrifying spirit of IPL and engaged fans across the nation. We are elated with the results we achieved through this collaboration, which allowed us to connect with thousands of consumers and create a memorable experience.”

As per the company, the campaign boasts a IPL-themed setup, ensuring an engaging journey for cricket enthusiasts over 100 societies and tech parks across 15 cities. This campaign captivated audiences with its creativity and interactive elements.

“Vi John has always strived to deliver quality grooming products and connect with consumers in meaningful ways. The Vi John Premier League campaign is a great example where we perfectly captured the excitement of IPL in the current time, tapping into the passion and energy surrounding cricket. We are delighted that the results motivate us to continue our journey of creating impactful campaigns that leave a lasting impression on consumers,” said Sourav Kumar, co-founder, CupShup.

Vi John leveraged both social and offline media platforms to amplify the impact of the campaign.

As part of the campaign, Vi John ran offers around its shaving product range and gave consumers an opportunity to experience their products.

First published on: 29-05-2023 at 14:43 IST

