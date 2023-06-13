Vertoz acquires minority stake in marketing automation company Cheerio

Vertoz Advertising Ltd., a technology platform enterprise has announced the acquisition of a 1.82% share in Cheerio, a marketing automation technology software provider based in India. With the investment, Vertoz aims to capitalise on the synergies between the two companies and expand its position in the fast-evolving marketing and advertising technology industry.

The acquisition is driven by Vertoz’s drive for innovation and its commitment to offering clients marketing and advertising solutions.

Commenting on the investment, Hiren Shah, whole-time director of Vertoz said, “This partnership allows us to further enhance our capabilities in marketing automation and strengthens our position as a leader in the marketing and advertising technology space. We see tremendous potential in Cheerio’s technology and their team’s expertise, and we are excited to explore new opportunities together.”

Additionally, Vertoz will have access to Cheerio’s marketing automation technologies as part of the investment, allowing the company to optimise its advertising campaigns, increase consumer segmentation, and provide personalised content at a scale across multiple channels.

Also Read Mirum India partners with Sprinklr to provide CRM solutions to its clientele

“This investment gives new opportunities for growth and innovation in addition to validating the power of our marketing automation platform. We are convinced that by fusing Vertoz’s marketing and advertising technology expertise with our marketing automation tools and utilising their vast agency network, we can offer unmatched value to our clients and completely transform the market. We are also very excited about our vision of bringing the same focus to ROI in messaging tech as has been the status quo in adtech with Vertoz’s help, Nishant and Avinash, founders of Cheerio added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook