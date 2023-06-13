Veet rolls out new 360-degree campaign #VeetItToBelieveIt

Veet, a depilatory products company, has unveiled a new 360-degree campaign with brand ambassador Katrina Kaif. As per the company, the campaign ‘Professional Waxing made easy #VeetItToBelieveIt’, focuses on effective, and convenient hair removal solution that can help achieve professional waxing-like results.

Speaking about the campaign, Dilen Gandhi, regional marketing director, South Asia – Health & Nutrition, Reckitt, said, “Our latest campaign ‘Professional Waxing made easy #VeetItToBelieveIt’ with brand ambassador Katrina Kaif takes self-waxing to the next level with professional waxing like results that can be achieved by consumers themselves. Veet is proud to be able to deliver this experience to millions across India.”

The new ‘Professional Waxing made easy #VeetItToBelieveIt’ campaign engages young women of today who are constantly in search of professional yet convenient solutions for everyday tasks. The new TVC features a young woman who is getting ready for work and manages to wax in minutes using Veet Professional® wax strips which provides her the confidence and ease to wear what she wants and begin her day leaving her friends shocked. The TVC also features brand ambassador Katrina Kaif highlighting Veet Professional wax strips as a quick, easy and reliable solution to get professional waxing like results by yourself, anywhere and anytime.

The TVC has been directed by Punit Malhotra and conceptualised by Havas Worldwide India.

“Veet Professional® wax strips puts back the power of waxing in every woman’s hands. Not just the professional waxing like results, but the ease of using it is also bound to surprise everyone. Therefore, the TVC’s story demanded a surprise element. So, while the latest campaign highlights the professional waxing like results one can achieve with Veet Professional®, it also uses the brand ambassador Katrina Kaif in a surprising manner,” Anupama Ramaswamy, chief creative officer Havas Worldwide India added.

