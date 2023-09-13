Veedol launches brand campaign ‘Rakhe Saaf, Dil Se’

Veedol, a lubricant brand has launched a new brand campaign,‘Rakhe Saaf, Dil Se’. The campaign, launched across media tells a story through two distinct film narratives for four automotive segments- bike, car, truck and tractor- bound together by the Veedol’s promise of trust. The campaign is built on the core idea that a clean heart is a symbol of honesty, transparency, and trust, which are values that distinguish the Veedol brand. This message is encapsulated in the campaign tagline ‘Rakhe Saaf… Dil Se’.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Arijit Basu, managing director, Tide Water Oil said, ‘’We feel that the time is right to reinforce Veedol’s standing as one of India’s most respected automotive and industrial lubricant brands of choice for consumers and mechanics alike. This campaign does this beautifully, also weaving in our international standing into the storyline. We believe this campaign will strengthen our brand as we embark on a journey to take Veedol to the next level of growth”.

The campaign, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, is now live on select offline and online platforms.

“The new campaign reinforces the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality engine oils for all segments of vehicles including Car, Bike, Tractor and Truck. With its focus on keeping engines clean from the inside, Veedol’s products are an excellent choice for anyone who wants a long-lasting engine and a hassle-free journey,” Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas added.

