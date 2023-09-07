VEEBA introduces new packaging as it celebrates 10-year milestone

VEEBA has unveiled its new brand packaging as it celebrates the ten year anniversary. As per the company, the new packaging is designed to enhance the product experience and add a layer of value to its offering.

The new design simplifies product categorisation and serves as a wellspring of culinary inspiration. Additionally, the new packaging has a QR code, by scanning the QR code customers can unlock recipes.

Talking about the new packaging, Viraj Bahl, founder and managing director, VEEBA, said, “As we celebrate a decade of VEEBA’s journey, we reflect upon the milestones that have paved our path to success. As we introduce new packaging designed to enhance the product experience, we’re adding yet another layer of value to our offerings.”

Moreover, the brand has a presence in over 700 cities across the nation and with a portfolio of about 330 products.

